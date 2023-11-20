Veteran British actor Joss Ackland breathed his last on November 19. He was 95. He was known for portraying Jock Delves Broughton in White Mischief, consul-general Arjen Rudd in Lethal Weapon 2, CS Lewis in Shadowlands among others. In the statement issued by his rep Paul Pearson, Joss ‘died peacefully with his family this morning’. SNL Actor Dana Carvey's Son, Dex Carvey, Dies at 32 from Accidental Drug Overdose.

Joss Ackland Death

