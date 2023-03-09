Kendall and Bad Bunny are reportedly spending some romantic time together and the duo's PDA moment came when they were spotted hugging and kissing each other in public. The two were actually introduced by friends and since then are seeing each other. Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at ‘Long Handed’ Kendall Jenner As the Reality TV Star Drops Sexy Bikini Pics on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Kiss in Public

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny spotted kissing. 📸: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/8hjYi54box — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2023

