Kim Kardashian has introduced her fans and followers to her "new friend." Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (November 19), the reality TV star shared videos of Tesla's latest innovation, Optimus, aka Tesla Bot. Sharing videos of her interaction with it, the 44-year-old wrote, "Meet my new friend." Kim's robot friend happily obliged her several requests, one of which was to play rock paper scissors. In her next stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave a sneak peek at Tesla's new Cyber Cab, which is a sedan version of the popular Cyber Truck. Beats Pill, Beats Studio Pro Now Available in Kim Kardashian Edition in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Meet Kim Kardashian’s ‘New Friend’

(Photo Credits: @kimkardashian/ Instagram)

The New Tesla Cybercab

(Photo Credits: @kimkardashian/ Instagram)

