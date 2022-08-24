In an interview with Sean Evans, the host of the hit YouTube phenomenon Hot Ones, Matt Damon answered the most important question of all - "Why don't they make movies like they used to?" Answering the question, he talked about how with the boom of streaming, the business structure of Hollywood has completely changed. Talking about how due to the lack of DVD sales in recent times, studio executives are afraid of taking risks with movies. DVD sales would be important for recouping the costs of making a film, and with that being a thing of the past, there was a shift in the business. He would use the making of Behind the Candelabra as an example. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunite for a Sports Film on Nike’s Michael Jordan Deal.

