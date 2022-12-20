With Tom Cruise one thing is certain: this man will go to any lengths just to get the perfect shot, and that's what makes him such a compelling star. For Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise rides a motorcycle off a cliff in what is being described as the "biggest stunt ever." With fans losing their absolute minds over this breathtaking stunts, it's safe to say that the Cruise control is in full effect right now. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: Tom Cruise Jumps From a Helicopter in This 'Biggest Stunt in Cinema's History' (Watch BTS Video).

An Authentic Experience!

When a stuntman said the only thing to avoid is serious injury or death.. I was like 😲🫣#MissionImpossible This shows to what extent @TomCruise is willing to go to give audience an authentic experience. I'm definitely going to watch it in theatre..... Love from #India https://t.co/3dSfOQXCI7 — Ankit Panchal (@Ankeet_Vk) December 20, 2022

Uncle Tom Definitely Not Human...

This guy is 60 years old ooo. Went again 6 times to get it just right. Uncle Tom you are not human. https://t.co/13GA9GYGJq — Babeto 💰 (@faithomino) December 19, 2022

Hats Off!

In the world of CGI/visual effects we as an audience don't appreciate enough for stunt men. Actors like @TomCruise who put their lives in danger so that the audience receives visual pleasure with something new. Hats Off to him🙌 for pulling this off. Can't wait #MissionImpossible https://t.co/9UoDLK9nvL — 🔱♦️AVINASH♦️🔱 (@Im__Immortal) December 19, 2022

Absolutely Insane!

TOM CRUISE is a maniac! Here is a clip of him filming the latest MISSION IMPOSSIBLE movie… …actually riding a motorcycle off a cliff. pic.twitter.com/0GdYiKmVlU — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) December 19, 2022

Just Wow!

I mean.. there is a reason Tom Cruise and his Team single-handedly revived cinema after a pandemic. Just WOW @TomCruise #MissionImpossible https://t.co/KqtC18qawf — Juliette Lewis (@JulietteLewis) December 20, 2022

