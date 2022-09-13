Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, David Dawson’s film My Policeman had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 11. The movie directed by Michael Grandage is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. My Policeman is a queer love drama that has received negative response from critics at TIFF. The performances of the star cast, the screenplay and other aspects have turned out to be bland for critics. Take a look at the reviews shared on My Policeman. My Policeman: Harry Styles Opens About His Gay Character in Michael Grandage's Film.

Roger Ebert.com – “My Policeman” is surface-level queer representation lacking in visual imagination and begging for better performances. It’s the kind of glacially paced movie that sticks around for two hours and tells its viewer nothing new; a series of moving images without any sense of emotion or wonder.

Collider – While the film is more than Styles, it is his performance that represents the make or break point of the experience. The complexity of this character certainly made it a big role for him to take on so early in his acting career and this shows in the work that would have been far better with a more seasoned actor.

Watch The Trailer Of My Policeman:

Variety – In the end, it’s probably for the best that Roberts decided to fictionalize everything, rather than treating this as Forster’s actual story. Doing so allows the novelist to focus on the poetry of her interpretation rather than the psychology of how relationships actually work.

The Guardian – The film, based on the novel by Bethan Roberts, isn’t exactly a washout but it’s not exactly much of anything, a disappointingly drab and stridently straightforward love triangle saga overstuffed with furtive glances and maudlin moping while underpowered by a blank lead performance.

The Wrap – All six actors give singular performances (perhaps to the detriment of character consistency), but “My Policeman” is finely made, craft-wise. It’s just the troubling muddle of the script and direction that leaves one wanting much, much more from “My Policeman.”

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)