Christopher Nolan’s epic drama Oppenheimer has created the right kind of buzz all over the world. Starting from the cast to the premiere in Paris, the audience simply can't stop talking about the highly anticipated film which is based on J Robert Oppenheimer and Manhattan Project. Recently, social media sensation Kaby Lame shared a short fun video with Robert Downey Jr. Lame is seen conversing with Downey about the premiere of the film.Oppenheimer: Five Minutes Preview of Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Biopic Gives Sneak Peek Into Life of J Robert Oppenheimer and Manhattan Project (Watch Video).

Check Out Khaby Lame's Instagram Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)