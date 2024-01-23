The 2024 Oscars nominations have arrived, creating a huge buzz on social media. Hosted by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid, the 96th annual Academy Awards revealed Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as the front-runner with 13 nominations. Other notable contenders include Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon. For a comprehensive list of the most nominated films, refer below. 96th Academy Awards Snubs: Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charles Melton Left Out of Oscars 2024 Nominations – Fans Share Their Reactions!

Most Nominated Films At Oscars 2024

Oppenheimer - 13

Poor Things - 11

Killers of the Flower Moon - 10

Barbie - 8

Maestro - 7

The Holdovers - 5

American Fiction - 5

Zone of Interest - 5

Anatomy of a Fall - 5

Napoleon - 3

Past Lives - 2

The Creator - 2

