The first look of Prey was released Disney+ Day. Sharing two posters, the makers revealed that the Predator prequel will be released in summer 2022 on the streaming service Hulu. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who is known to helm the series The Boys and the film 10 Cloverfield Lane will be helming the fifth installment of the Predator franchise. While announcing about the brand new film, the makers revealed, “Prey is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago.” Amber Midthunder will be seen playing the character Naru, a Comanche woman, a skilled warrior who tries to protect her tribe against a Predator.

Prey First Look

An all-new entry in the #Predator franchise, “Prey” is set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. See the original film directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“The Boys,” “10 Cloverfield Lane”) only on @Hulu in 2022. pic.twitter.com/hAp0BGwoeH — Predator (@Predator) November 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)