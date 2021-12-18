The Matrix Resurrections star cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. And so on Friday (December 17), trio Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jessica Henwick sat down for a conversation with journalist Jamaal Finkley. However, it was the cat who stole the show. Well, it so happened that when Jamaal was quizzing PC with a serious question, Yahya burst into laughter after seeing the four-legged animal struggling on the interviewer's shoulder. To which even Priyanka and Jessica went haha!

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)