‘Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni’ that’s what the opening of the teaser of this special edition reads. HBO Max has dropped a spectacular teaser of Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary special edition and gives glimpse of the invite that all have been waiting for. The teaser does not reveal the list of all attendees but does confirm that Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis among others would be a part of it. The main stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson would definitely be a part of the epic reunion and this teaser video confirms the same.

Teaser Of Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary Special Edition Below:

