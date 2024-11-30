Sean Diddy Combs has been making headlines throughout the year, whether for his freak-off parties or allegations made by his victims in the sex trafficking case. Now, the music mogul is facing fresh legal troubles with a USD 10 million lawsuit filed on November 27. The lawsuit accuses him of sexually assaulting and violently threatening Bryana "Bana" Bongolan, a former designer for his clothing brand. The allegations include an incident in 2016, where Combs is said to have dangled her off a 17th-floor balcony in Los Angeles. The lawsuit claims the assault occurred in Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's luxury apartment. Bongolan, who was staying with Ventura at the time, alleges that Combs arrived in a fit of rage, forced his way into the apartment, and attacked her. The mogul is currently in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre. He awaits his trial on May 5, 2025. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Third Bail Denied, Rapper To Spend Thanksgiving in Jail Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces USD 10 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged 17th Floor Balcony Assault and Sexual Battery in LA

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is being sued by a fashion designer who claims that he once called himself the “devil” and dangled her off Cassie’s balcony in 2016. Combs has denied her allegations.https://t.co/slEwDZZVO8 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 30, 2024

