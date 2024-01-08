Ariana Grande, who recently announced the completion of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, revealed on Sunday morning that its first single, titled “Yes, And?”, will be released on January 12, as reported by Variety. The song marks a playful progression from Grande's 2019 semi-autobiographical single and album, “Thank U, Next.” Ariana Grande Gives Sneak Peek Of New Album, Check Out Her Latest Instagram Post!

While the singer has been featured on several hit singles in recent years, notably the Weeknd's remixes of “Save Your Tears” and “Die for You”, she hasn't released an album or single under her own name since her sixth full-length, “Positions”, in October 2020. Amidst her contributions to Universal's big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Wicked”, scheduled for November, Grande quietly parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun and is now represented by Brandon Creed (who manages Lovato, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, and others), according to Variety. Ariana Grande's Lifesize Wax Statue Unveiled at Madame Tussauds, Sydney (View Pic).

A series of Instagram posts last year revealed Grande's collaboration with longtime associates Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh on her seventh album, with silent clips showing her singing in the studio, as reported by Variety. On December 27, Ariana confirmed, as per Variety, that the album is set for release this year, possibly sooner than later. Alongside photos of herself dancing and another of her weeping in the studio, she expressed, 'I'm so tired... But so happy and grateful', offering, 'The two moods of the album' by way of explanation."

