Shakira is afraid of rodents! In a hilarious clip shared by the Colombian superstar on her Instagram, she could be seen screaming after seeing a rat while filming her new music video "Copa Vacía" with Manuel Turizo. In the clip, the singer can be seen lying down in water among rocks and trash when a rat enters the frame and walks eerily close to her head. She lets out a loud scream and sits up, clearly startled. Have a look at the viral video below. Old Video of Gerard Pique's Mother Squeezing Shakira's Face and Telling Her to Shut Up Goes Viral - WATCH.

Shakira Is Scared of Rats:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)