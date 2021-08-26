The trailer for Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Spider-Man: No Way Home garnered an-all time viewership record of 355.5 million global views in its first 24 hours of release. The trailer has surpassed the previous record-holder, Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which has garnered 289M views.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

YOU made this magic happen. #SpiderManNoWayHome broke the 24-hour global record for the most watched and talked about trailer ever! pic.twitter.com/Law1KBNtW0 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 25, 2021

