Fans were taken for a surprise as they dropped the first scene of Joker meeting the Dark Knight from The Batman. This was a part of the movies online marketing campaign. Barry Keoghan, the actor who portrays the Clown Prince of Crime took to Twitter about how he felt playing the character. He started off by saying how he was blessed to play the role and then would commend the 'amazing' actors before him who played the character before him.

Check Out The Post Below:

Honestly I am stuck for words but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me. Here’s my version Enjoy 🃏❤️🐺 https://t.co/AKyD5dgcq3 — Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) March 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)