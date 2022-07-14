Amazon Prime Video has finally dropped the main teaser of its upcoming series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The two-and-a-half-minute video takes us back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin. The clip also sees Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark, looking to kill the enemy. The show releases this September. The Lord of the Rings – The Rings of Power: Here’s the First Exclusive Look From Amazon Prime Video’s Series (View Pics).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)