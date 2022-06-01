Toby Emmerich who was appointed chairman of Warner’s film division in 2018 and presided over a tumultuous period in the studio’s history is going to step down from his designation as Warner Bros Picture Group Chairman

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Toby Emmerich will exit the role of Warner Bros Picture Group Chairman but he is expected to get a production deal at the company. pic.twitter.com/QVxaHFej9x — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 1, 2022

