In a recent conversation with BuzzFeed, the 27-year-old actor from The Crowded Room, Tom Holland, shared some insights into his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya, playfully referring to himself as "locked up and happy in love." When discussing his "rizz" (charisma or charm), Holland humorously stated, "I'm happy and in love, so I've got no need for rizz." He further mentioned having limited charisma and humorously addressed the "secret to" his supposed charm, expressing, "I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work." Holland playfully joked about the long game, hinting that working together on a movie where the characters fall in love helps blur the lines between reality and fiction. The Crowded Room Review: Tom Holland’s Middling Psychological Thriller Offers a Dragged-Out Central Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive).

