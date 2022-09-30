Are Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa a thing? Well, not us, but as per latest reports, the comedian and singer are seeing each other, after both of them were clicked in NYC getting a little cosy. FYI, Trevor-Dua's viral kissing and hugging pics post their dinner have sparked dating rumours. What do you think? Trevor Noah Announces He's Leaving The Daily Show, Says 'My Time Is Up' (Watch Video).

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa in NYC:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dua Lipa Everywhere (@dualipaeverywhere)

