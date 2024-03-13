Sony Pictures has revealed that the Tom Hardy-led Venom 3 has been officially titled Venom-The Last Dance. Fans can rejoice as the third part will be released on October 25, 2024. Previously, it was announced that the movie will hit the theatres on November 8, 2024. Before that, the film was set to release in June. Venom 3: Tom Hardy Shares Exciting Update on Film's Progress.

Tom Hardy's Venom 3 Titled Venom-The Last Dance

The third installment of the #Venom franchise finally has a title: “Venom: The Last Dance.”https://t.co/x8ATPFChUu — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2024

