After police confirmed that NBA Victor Wembanyama's security guard will not be charged in Britney Spears assault incident, TMZ released a video which reveals the reality. In the leaked clip, we get to see the singer reaching up and tapping Victor on his left shoulder and not 'grabbing' him, as claimed by the sportsman. The video also shows the basketball player's security guard slapping Britney's hand and strucking her face (but it seemed unintentional). Britney Spears Assault Case: Victor Wembanyama's Security Guard Will Not Be Charged for Allegedly Slapping the Pop Star.

Watch Viral Video:

TMZ has obtained the video of Britney Spears getting struck in the face by Victor Wembanyama’s security guard after she tapped him in the shoulder to ask for a photo. pic.twitter.com/LMUuRCw8Su — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)