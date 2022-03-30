The spookiest fictional character from IT is getting a prequel. Reports suggest that work on a series called Welcome To Derry has been greenlit by HBO Max. The show will chronicle the birth of Pennywise the Clown.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

‘IT’ prequel series is in early develop at HBO Max 🎈 The series is called ‘Welcome to Derry’ and will likely explore the origin story of Pennywise the Clown (via @TheAnkler) pic.twitter.com/gKFmQVfBvD — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)