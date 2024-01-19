Wizards of Waverly Place 2: Selena Gomez Set to Return as Alex Russo in Upcoming Sequel (View Pics)

There's no confirmation yet regarding Gomez making additional appearances if the series gets picked up. On the other hand, Henrie is confirmed to be a series regular. Joining him in the cast are Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.

Selena Gomez is making a return to Waverly Place! The actress and singer is reprising her iconic role as Alex Russo in a sequel to the show that marked the beginning of her career, Wizards of Waverly Place. Joining her is David Henrie, who portrayed Gomez's on-screen sibling. The upcoming revival will introduce a new and formidable young wizard in need of guidance. Gomez enthusiastically shared the news on her Instagram stories, accompanying it with a photo from the series and the caption, "WE’RE BACK." As of now, Gomez is slated to appear in the pilot, which has been commissioned by Disney Branded Television. Additionally, both Gomez and Henrie will serve as executive producers for the series. Emmys 2024: Selena Gomez Arrives With Boyfriend Benny Blanco at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards (Watch Video).

