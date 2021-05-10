Zack Snyder joined hands with Huma Qureshi to help Delhi fight COVID-19 pandemic with a pledge 'A Breath of Life'. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Snyder urges fans to support them in this initiative.

Check Out Zack Synder's Tweet Below:

I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support❤️🙏🏻 #BreathofLife @humasqureshi International donors: https://t.co/9ZbOQuzwQ0 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 10, 2021

