Jim Carrey slammed Hollywood after the weird incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock, that occurred at the 94th Academy Awards. Carrey seems to be very disappointed with Smith and Rock's slapgate. While criticising Hollywood, Carrey was quoted as saying, "I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore." Oscars 2022: Ricky Gervais' Reaction to Will Smith-Chris Rock Slapgate is an 'Alopecia' Joke from The Office (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Jim Carrey says Will Smith “should’ve been” escorted out of the #Oscars after he slapped Chris Rock: “I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse. This is an indication we aren’t the cool club anymore.” (https://t.co/tffXDXMNAu) pic.twitter.com/jtZr7uqGW6 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 29, 2022

Check Out The Video Below:

Jim Carrey calls #Oscar audience ‘spineless’ for Will Smith standing ovation: “I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.” pic.twitter.com/V2cYWKOgQ9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)