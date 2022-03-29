Fans, expecting the upfront and the hilariously blunt Ricky Gervais to react to the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock spat at Oscars 2022, were not disappointed. Gervais retweeted a scene from his popular show The Office (UK version) where his character David Brent makes a remark about a female character having alopecia. To give some context, Rock made a joke on Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, when the latter had publicly stated she is suffering from alopecia, which made Will Smith to go on stage and smack the comedian. Oscars 2022: ‘GI Jane’ Joke Explained After Demi Moore’s 1997 Movie Trends on Twitter Following Will Smith-Chris Rock Slap Controversy.

“And she's got alopecia. So... not a happy homelife." pic.twitter.com/b1NYWWIncX — David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) March 28, 2022

In his response to a follower as to how he would have hosted Oscars, Gervais tweeted what he might say in his opening monologue, if he had gotten the chance.

I'd start with "Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home. If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in the fact that even if you had a job, your salary probably wouldn't be as much as the goody bag all the actors have just been given." — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 27, 2022

"I'm proud to announce that this is the most diverse and progressive Oscars ever. Looking out I see people from all walks of life. Every demographic under the sun. Except poor people, obviously. Fuck them." — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 27, 2022

