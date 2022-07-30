ATEEZ recently released their new album The World Ep.1: Movement and their fans couldn't be prouder. With more than 270,000 copies of the album sold on the first day and now their music video for the title track "Guerrilla" hitting 10 million views within 12 hours. The boys broke their own personal record and are ready to break more.

