SBS MTV's The Show revealed that ATEEZ won the trophy for "Guerrilla". This is ATEEZ's first win for their song from their album The World Ep 1: Movement. The other contenders were STAYC and Purple Kiss. Check out the videos of ATEEZ winning their trophy and their performance for "Guerrilla" below.

