BTS' J-Hope has officially marked a history of his career by becoming the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago 2022. This year's Lollapalooza Festival took place in Chicago's Grant Park from July 28-31. Fans took to social media and started sharing videos of J-Hope from the event. BTS' J-Hope Creates History; Becomes First Korean Artist To Headline The Main Stage At Lollapalooza 2022.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

J-Hope at Lollapalooza

#BTS’ j-hope officially makes history as the first South Korean artist to headline #Lollapalooza. pic.twitter.com/QnNiloMIxP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2022

Insane!

JHOPE CAME OUT FROM PANDORA BOX JHOPE IS 🔥🔥🔥 TODAY THE CROWD IN INSANE JHOPE JHOPE JHOPE HOPE RIGHT HERE#HOBIPALOOZA #jhopeAtLollapalooza #Lollapalooza THE POWER OF BIGGEST BAND IN WORLD THE POWER OF OUR JUNG HOSEOK #JackInTheBox pic.twitter.com/RdltLyOnpr — Kimtaeya 2730 (@Bhagya60110054) August 1, 2022

