Jungkook, the main vocalist of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, has unfortunately become the target of disturbing death threats. The incident unfolded when Jungkook expressed his concerns about a fan sending food to his residence during a VLive session. Shockingly, it has now been revealed that the same fan who sent the food has escalated their behavior by sending death threats to Jungkook. The seriousness of the situation prompted a fan page to share screenshots of the threats and appeal to BTS' agency, Hybe, to ensure the safety and well-being of their artist and take appropriate measures against the individual responsible. BTS Jungkook Vapes? K-Pop Idol Accidentally Reveals a Vape While on Camera During Live Stream, Video Goes Viral!.
Check Out Army Reaction Here:
BTS army are protecting BTS jungkook from the death threat in weverse bts army showing their love and protection to jungkook the power of army.
And bighit please spam this threat account. pic.twitter.com/nMcYVIdhCN
— jaya shree (@jaya_mehu) May 14, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)