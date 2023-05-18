Jungkook, the main vocalist of the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS, has unfortunately become the target of disturbing death threats. The incident unfolded when Jungkook expressed his concerns about a fan sending food to his residence during a VLive session. Shockingly, it has now been revealed that the same fan who sent the food has escalated their behavior by sending death threats to Jungkook. The seriousness of the situation prompted a fan page to share screenshots of the threats and appeal to BTS' agency, Hybe, to ensure the safety and well-being of their artist and take appropriate measures against the individual responsible. BTS Jungkook Vapes? K-Pop Idol Accidentally Reveals a Vape While on Camera During Live Stream, Video Goes Viral!.

Check Out Army Reaction Here: