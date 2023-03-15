BTS Jungkook recently called out some of his fans who have been constantly nagging him over drinking alcohol. However, it appears the "golden maknae" finds himself in another topic of debate. This time, whether he vapes or not?! The K-pop idol, who was recently interacting with his fans via live stream, accidentally revealed a vape on camera, and fans claim Jungkook slid it out of the frame as soon as he realised about it. The videos from this accidental reveal have gone viral. Pics of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung SMOKING at Grammys 2022 Goes Viral, ARMY Baffled, Internet Divided!

BTS Jungkook Vapes?

the close up and then the slide away made me scream😭 he is so fucking funny https://t.co/dTlC2nKlrC — jordan (@satelIitejk) March 14, 2023

the way jungkook noticed his vape and slid it out of site real fast 😭🤣 man I wish people weren't so judgmental, I thought it was just hilarious how fast it went out of site 😭 pic.twitter.com/86tgIuxrpg — syd 🍊 (@babieboykth) March 14, 2023

BTS's Jungkook Accidentally Reveals A Vape While On Camerahttps://t.co/z1nbX8JSWF — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 14, 2023

