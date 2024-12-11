BTS member Kim Seok Jin aka Jin, is branching out his business world. In a new venture with Baek Jong Won, a renowned chef and CEO of The Born Korea, the K-pop star is all set to enter the traditional Korean liquor industry. The two have co-founded an agricultural company called Yesan Doga, and they plan to release a premium traditional Korean liquor called IGIN later this month. This marks a significant milestone for Jin, making him the first member of BTS to launch an independent business. IGIN will be crafted using the special techniques and traditions of Yesan, Chungcheongnam-do, the hometown of Baek Jong Won. BTS Jin Turns 32: Did You Know His Iconic Blue-Purple Hair Mishap Was an ‘Accidental’ Masterpiece That Won ARMY’s Heart?.

