DAWN, the South Korean rapper recently released a new music video titled "Stupid Cool". In the video the rapper can be seen wearing many different bright coloured clothes, rapping and having fun in multiple different settings. The rapper had also previously released a set of teaser photos for the music video, which were photographed by none other than his fiancé, Korean singer-songwriter, rapper and model HyunA. K-Pop Rapper PSY Dresses As Squid Game Doll Younghee; Shares a Deleted Video From His Korean MV 'That That'.

View tweet below:

Watch music video here:

