Dispatch revealed further details about Chuu exclusive contract with Blockberry, and added that the contract began with unreasonable contract terms. When Chuu and BlockBerry signed the contract in 2017 the earning from her entertainment activities were decided to be split with a 7:3 ratio. This means Chuu would receive 30% and the company 70%. Chuu Has Reportedly Signed With BY4M Studio After Being Removed From LOONA.

Dispatch Shares Further Details On Conflict Between Chuu And LOONA's Agency BlockBerryCreative https://t.co/VfF1TXzXzY pic.twitter.com/USKtwZYSkS — Soompi (@soompi) December 19, 2022

