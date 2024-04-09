Singer IU's label EDAM Entertainment has issued a formal apology in response to a recent ticketing incident during the 2024 IU H.E.R. WORLD TOUR CONCERT IN SEOUL. The controversy arose when a fan was mistakenly accused of illegal ticket trading and denied entry to the concert. Despite the agency's initial apology and outreach to the fan, further complications arose when it was discovered that the fan's seat was occupied by another individual. While denying allegations of ticket reassignment to staff members, the agency acknowledged the mishap and committed to updating the ticketing system for future concerts in their official statement released on April 9 KST. IU Reveals Her Hilarious Day-Off Routine on ‘Just an Excuse’ Talk Show; ‘Love Wins All’ Singer Leaves Fans in Stitches.

EDAM Entertainment Shares Post

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)