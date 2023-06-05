The much-awaited anthem, "Lilith" by BTS Suga (Min Yoongi) and Halsey for the game of Diablo IV has finally released on Youtube. The song has a low tune and singly eerie, dark vibe, which is perfect. The song originally appeared on Halsey’s 2021 album "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power". Right after the release of the song, netizens simply can't keep calm about Suga's voice. Let's check out few reactions here. Did BigHit Hint at BTS’ Jungkook Being the Next Guest on Suga’s Drinking Show Suchwita With This Video? – Watch.

Funny... Hell Yeah

Truth...

yoongi’s voice sounds so deep and raspy i’m malfunctioning pic.twitter.com/qmF0CNL1Ap — yely⁷ FESTA MONTH (@bichwi) June 5, 2023

Obsessed With His Voice!!!

yoongi’s voice is just SO GOOD. and i’m not being biased here. i feel like he found his tone. and it’s so freaking good #Lilith_FtSUGApic.twitter.com/1969cBdL3B — 💜jimin park 🌸💜 (@gorgeousgloss) June 5, 2023

How Can We Forget Jimin?

Someone know before us that YOONGI'S voice is so deep and raspy and sexy tooo 😌pic.twitter.com/xevVpZ4Yq3 — taehunwoo || BTS FESTA || (@taehunwoo2) June 5, 2023

We Don't Know What To Say!

So True

YOONGI’S VOICE IN LILITH REMINDED ME OF THIS pic.twitter.com/MgmHvbEoXv — k⁷⟢ yunki pcd 💜¹⁰ (@euphori_ugh) June 5, 2023

