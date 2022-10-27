Park Seo Joon did an interview with Elle Korea and shared his thoughts on his co-stars and his friend Choi Woo Shik's drama Our Beloved Summer which he said he really liked. He also shared that he would like to go on a backpacking trip with his friends, and picked his favourite symbolic line from Itaewon Class. The Marvels: Park Seo-joon to Play Noh-Varr in the Superhero Flick – Reports.

