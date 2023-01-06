Jin's pop rock song "The Astronaut" has now become the longest charting k-pop song on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart in 2022. Jin was competing with Taylor Swift, Drake and Rihanna's Albums and did not have any radio play or playlisting either, which makes this feat even more impressive. Pic of BTS's Jin Allegedly Completing Hwasaengbang Known as 'Gas Chamber' Training as Part of His Military Enlistment Gets Leaked and Is Going Viral!

