Puri Jagannadh directorial Liger is one of the most talked about movie right now. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the flick has underperformed on day one at the box office. As its Hindi version has been able to mint Rs 5.75 crore on its opening day, which also includes preview shows. Liger Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Film is Aafat Max Pro! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Liger Box Office Update:

#Liger opens to mixed response on Day 1... Good/ fair in mass pockets, dull/ordinary at metros/multiplexes... Needs to improve its performance on Sat and Sun... Thu [preview shows] 1.25 cr, Fri ₹ 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 5.75 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/GAD0k9IdGR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2022

