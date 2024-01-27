Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, have touched down in India od, creating a major buzz among fans ahead of their much-anticipated performance at Lollapalooza 2024. Their arrival was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media. In the clip, the Jonas Brothers are seen exiting the airport, surrounded by security. Fans can be heard cheering and calling out to them, with many addressing Nick as 'juju' - a Hindi term for a brother-in-law, referencing his marriage to actress Priyanka Chopra. Lollapalooza To Return to India in January 2024; Check Out the Dates and Venue Where the Music Festival Is Set To Take Place.

Jonas Brothers In India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)