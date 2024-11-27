Malhar Thakar and Puja Joshi tied the knot on November 26, 2024. The newlyweds, both prominent Gujarati actors, have shared several photos from their wedding day on social media. From them taking vows to the moments that followed, these 'happily ever after' memories are truly priceless. The couple looked radiant in traditional bridal attire, with Puja stunning in a classic red bridal outfit, while Malhar complemented her in an elegant off-white sherwani. Gujarati Actors Puja Joshi and Malhar Thakar Get Engaged; ‘Lagan Special’ Stars Share First Picture From the Intimate Ceremony and Pen ‘Countdown Begins!’

Malhar Thakar and Puja Joshi’s Wedding Pics

