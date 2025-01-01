Celebrities are still celebrating New Year, and many have shared their heartfelt wishes on social media to connect with their fans. From warm messages to inspirational posts, stars are spreading positivity as we step into 2025. Their wishes reflect hope, joy, and success for the year ahead. Fans are responding with excitement, making these posts a beautiful way to start the new year with love and cheer. From Rajkummar Rao to Rashmika Mandanna, all have shared their wishes with their fans. New Year 2025: Rajinikanth, Jr NTR and Other South Celebs Extend Heartwarming Wishes to Fans!.

Rajkummar Rao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rashmika Mandanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Shilpa Shetty Kindra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

R Madhavan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarita Birje Madhavan (@msaru15)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)