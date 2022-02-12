PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement mentioning SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo has been tested positive for COVID-19. He reportedly experienced a sore throat and mild fever. Hoshi had come in contact with Wonwoo and a self-test kit and rapid antigen test. Both came as negative and he is now awaiting for the results of PCR test. Wonwoo and Hoshi would temporarily be halting all activities considering others’ safety.

PLEDIS Entertainment Issues Statement On Wonwoo And Hoshi's Health

