Shehnaaz Gill couldn’t control her emotions on her chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, while she was having discussion with Ayushmann Khurrana over displaying emotions publicly. She revealed how she was ended up being trolled on social media in the name of gaining ‘sympathy’. When the An Action Hero actor called her courageous for not shying away from presenting her feelings she said, “Meri life mein bhi emotional moments aaye hain but main kabhi kisi kisi ko bataya nahi. Mujhe laga kyunki log likhte the ki sympathy le rahi hai and all.” Shehnaaz Gill Welcomes Ayushmann Khurrana As the Second Guest on Her Chat Show (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional On Her Chat Show

She cried yaar🥺 I cry same feeling My baby my love she really gets affected from the judgements and all plz stop this 🥺 bo bhi toh insan hai emotions hai usme 🥺#ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGallery #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/PXSrHmr9fr — #Deeptinaaz (sana ki pr) (@Deepti63878619) December 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)