Shigeki Awai, a renowned Japanese animator and director, has died at the age of 71. The veteran anime artist, also known as Shigenori Awai, will be fondly missed for his immense contribution to the craft. The anime community is shaken by the heartbreaking news and mourns the loss of his passing. Awai, who had been working in the industry since the 1980s, contributed to some beloved franchises, including Naruto: Shippuden, One Piece, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Detective Conan, Attack on Titan, One Punch Man, and Doraemon, to name a few. David Steven Cohen, ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ Screenwriter, Dies at 58 Due to Cancer.

Veteran Anime Director Shigeki Awai No More

