Suriya was expected to make a spectacular comeback with Siva's big-budget film, Kanguva, after a string of theatrical disappointments in recent years. Kanguva also marked Suriya's first theatrical release as a lead actor in two years since 2022's Etharkkum Thunindhavan, though he had notable cameos in Vikram, Rocketry, and Sarfira in the interim. Kanguva is a sprawling fantasy action entertainer featuring Suriya in a double role, with Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, and Yogi Babu in key roles. Karthi makes a cameo near the film's conclusion, setting the stage for a potential sequel featuring his character. ‘Kanguva’ Ending Explained: Find Out How Karthi’s Cameo Helps in Setting Up Sequel to Suriya-Siva’s Big-Budget Fantasy Entertainer.

But will that sequel ever materialise? The lukewarm audience response and underwhelming box office performance of Kanguva cast serious doubts. Released in theatres in November 2024, the movie received largely negative reviews and opened to disappointing numbers at the box office. In response to audience feedback, the makers re-edited the film, trimming a few minutes from its runtime. However, it remains uncertain if these changes will be enough to turn its fortunes around at the box office.

The Budget of 'Kanguva'

Reports suggest that Kanguva was made on an enormous budget estimated between INR 300 crore and INR 350 crore. For the film to be deemed a theatrical success, its total net earnings needed to surpass the combined production and marketing costs. ‘Kanguva’ Movie Review: Save Your Ear-Drums When Watching Suriya’s Ambitious but Patience-Testing Period Saga.

Watch the Trailer of 'Kanguva':

Box Office Performance of 'Kanguva'

As of this writing, Kanguva has been in theatres for six days—too early to definitively determine its box office fate. However, given the film's high budget and sluggish momentum at the box office, the outlook appears grim. ‘Kanguva’ Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya and Bobby Deol’s Fantasy Action Film Gains Momentum on Its First Tuesday, Collects INR 60.17 Crore in India.

According to recent box office reports, Kanguva has netted INR 59.90 crore in India across all languages. While the current worldwide gross collection remains undisclosed, the film had grossed INR 127.64 crore within its first three days, a figure that falls short of expectations. Overall, Kanguva is clearly underperforming at the box office, and barring a miraculous turnaround, its prospects appear bleak.

