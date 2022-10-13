Tovino Thomas would be playing triple role – Maniyan, Ajayan, Kunjikelu – in the upcoming film Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The makers have dropped teaser video that gives glimpses of the actor’s characters and it looks intriguing. The film is set in northern Kerala and revolves around three generation of heroes. The film directed by Jithin Laal also features Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh. Ajayante Randam Moshanam Starts Off With a Pooja Ceremony, Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty’s Film To Release in 3D.

Watch Announcement Teaser Video Of Ajayante Randam Moshanam:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)