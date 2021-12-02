Akhanda, written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, was one of the most-awaited releases. Fans were eagerly looking forward to this Telugu movie as it featured the mass combo of the industry, Nandamuri Balakrishna and filmmaker Sreenu. Many have managed to watch first day first show of Akhanda and shared that it is loaded with powerful dialogues, catchy background score and spectacular visuals. Twitterati has labelled the film as a blockbuster already.

Impressive

BOYA MASSSS....

Balayya Roars

Pure Mass Film

Sreenu - NBK Hit Combo

High-Octane Action Sequences

All Praises For NBK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)