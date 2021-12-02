Akhanda, written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, was one of the most-awaited releases. Fans were eagerly looking forward to this Telugu movie as it featured the mass combo of the industry, Nandamuri Balakrishna and filmmaker Sreenu. Many have managed to watch first day first show of Akhanda and shared that it is loaded with powerful dialogues, catchy background score and spectacular visuals. Twitterati has labelled the film as a blockbuster already.

Impressive

BOYA MASSSS....

Balayya Roars

Pure Mass Film

#AkhandaOnDec2nd #boyapati #BalayyaBabu @MusicThaman trimurthulu rampage . Second half is next level taking, #bgm, #ballaya as aghora is pure mass stuff brilliant acting. Finally #BoyapatiSreenu is back. @MusicThaman sir you are a legend with this movie you went to next level pic.twitter.com/C6ncX5xzuJ — saisrikar sharma (@saisrikardhava1) December 1, 2021

Sreenu - NBK Hit Combo

My Review : Blockbuster 💥 Boya - Balayya Hits again ✅@MusicThaman ⭐ - Huge + For The Movie BGM , Songs Were Engaging ! Balayya One Man Show With His Performance 👌🔥🔥 Block Buster #Akhanda 💥🥁 — ManofMassesNTR™ (@ManofMassesNTR) December 2, 2021

High-Octane Action Sequences

#Akhanda from USA This film gave us super High with Octane action scenes🔥🔥. FANS will go Crazy. @MusicThaman BGM🔥🔥made the Interval Mental Mass. Not a film for reviews but just experience the Mass Euphoria. Ballaya gave his 100%. PS: I am not a Balayya fan nor a Chow batch. pic.twitter.com/JrQfxlmkID — pradyumna reddy (@pradyumnavicky) December 2, 2021

All Praises For NBK

#Akhanda - No one can match #NBK’s Roudhram, aggression and diction. He lived in the role of #Aghora completely Complete Mass action loaded with “balayya elements” Single screens will be on 🔥 and it’s not a film of reviews. One in a while we get to watch this mass films pic.twitter.com/6KgFDBEETD — 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) December 2, 2021

