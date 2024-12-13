Allu Arjun was arrested at his Hyderabad home on December 13, in connection with the stampede that took place at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. In response to this, actor Varun Dhawan has voiced his support for Allu Arjun, emphasising that the actor shouldn't be held solely responsible for the incident. While attending promotions for Baby John in Jaipur, Dhawan stated, "The actor cannot take the sole responsibility of the safety protocols. You can only tell the people around you... The incident was tragic. I express my condolences but at the same time, you cannot blame only one person for this." Allu Arjun in Legal Trouble: Hyderabad Police Detain Actor Over Theatre Stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ Screening (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan Backs Allu Arjun After Arrest in ‘Pushpa 2’ Theatre Stampede Incident

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | On the arrest of actor Allu Arjun over the death of a woman in Sandhya theatre, actor Varun Dhawan says, "The actor cannot take the sole responsibility of the safety protocols. You can only tell the people around you...The incident was tragic. I… pic.twitter.com/mGYzgQbflt — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)